Match Report
FA Trophy third round
St Albans City
St Albans City won 6-5 on penalties
🟢 Shaun Jeffers
🟢 Romeo Akinola
🟢 John Goddard
🟢 Zane Banton
🔴 Joy Mukena (crossbar)
🟢 Kyran Wiltshire
🟢 Alex Lankshear
Braintree Town
🟥 Marcus Johnston-Schuster 15
🟢 Adam Morgan
🟢 Matt Johnson
🔴 Harry Hope (saved)
🟢 Luke Pennell
🟢 Arjanit Krasniqi
🟢 Alfie Payne
🔴 Gio Crichlow (crossbar)
Saints relieved with passage in FA Trophy after being taken to penalties by 10-man Braintree
- Credit: JIM STANDEN
St Albans City are through to the last 32 of the FA Trophy but they needed a penalty shoot-out to see off dogged 10-man Braintree Town.
The Irons were reduced a man after a horrendous tackle by Marcus Johnston-Schuster left Huw Dawson with a gash on his shin and needing a trip to hospital.
That was on 15 minutes but despite camping in the visitors half for the remainder of the game, City were unable to break down a resolute defence.
They had a chance to win it earlier in the shoot-out too after Michael Johnson had saved Harry Hope's effort but Joy Mukena hit their fifth penalty off the bar to take it to sudden death.
And after one successful conversion each, Gio Crichlow suffered the same fate as Mukena leaving Alex Lankshear the man to convert the winning kick.
"I’m not going to lie, I was really scared taking the penalty," said the smiling 17-year-old, "but someone had to do it and I was happy it went in, just, but it went in.
"I was just happy we won.
Most Read
- 1 Deli owner withholds £25,000 in rent over roof row with council
- 2 How many Omicron cases are there in your area?
- 3 Alban Arena panto performances cancelled due to asbestos
- 4 No such thing as an original idea? St Albans man's frustration over M&S ad
- 5 If Carlsberg did debuts - Martin Standen enjoys superb start at Arlesey
- 6 'Don’t just cancel – talk to us!' - Desperate plea from St Albans businesses facing grim Christmas
- 7 Enjoy OVO's 'magical and atmospheric adaptation' of Charles Dickens' The Chimes around St Albans city centre
- 8 Area Guide: The popular Cottonmill area of St Albans
- 9 You can't take it with you - the philanthropists who transformed St Albans
- 10 Rearranged waste and recycling bin collection dates for Christmas and January in St Albans
"When we first played them [in October], it was one of my most physical games but you can’t go into these games scared.
"I didn’t think too much about it and you can’t pull out of a tackle, if you do, you’ll get hurt.
"At this level, if a player sees you scared, they’ll pick on you more so you have to play with 100 per cent confidence."
For manager Ian Allinson, winning was the only thing he was worried about, regardless of how it came.
He said: "I’m obviously relieved and just happy to be in the next round.
"The sending off changed they game and they defended for their lives and you have to say they defended very well.
"They got 10 men behind the ball and very rarely got out of their own half but we weren’t good enough.
"We were slow in the way we moved the ball, some of the transitions were too slow and when we got in good areas, we weren’t good enough.
"We do fancy ourselves though when we go to penalties.
"You have to take the rough with the smooth and a lot of games over the last few weeks and full credit to our lads, we stuck at it."