Injured Saints will be given as much time as is needed before Boreham Wood selection says Ian Allinson
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
Injury worries and selection choices are providing St Albans City manager Ian Allinson with plenty to ponder ahead of the FA Cup second round tie at Boreham Wood.
The 0-0 National League South draw at Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday night brought another couple to put to the list and will make decision making in the six days before the game at Meadow Park difficult.
"We’ve already got two or three injuries and we’ve picked up another couple," said Allinson.
"Callum Adebiyi has a kick on the foot, Romeo has a kick on the ankle and Mitchell has a kick on the knee.
"There’s three people who have to recover ahead of training on Thursday and we’ve got doubts obviously over John Goddard and Michael Johnson.
"But we've got a big squad for this reason."
He made three changes from the FA Trophy success at Oxford City for the game in Kent and revealed the looming FA Cup tie did nothing to sway his thinking.
The City boss said: "I wanted three points. I can only worry about Boreham Wood after Saturday’s training because you don’t know where we’ll be with injuries.
"David Noble hasn’t played much over the last 10 days and Tom Bender has a bit of a cough and a cold and we didn’t want to risk dragging him down if he’s got a virus.
"We’ve got six days of rest now though and we just need to nurse them back to health.
"Hopefully we’ll have a full squad if everyone passes fitness tests over the weekend."