St Albans City complete loan signing of Mackye Townsend-West from Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:58 AM August 6, 2022
Mackye Townsend-West gets to grips with new team-mate Shaun Jeffers during St Albans City's friendly with Stevenage in July.

Mackye Townsend-West gets to grips with new team-mate Shaun Jeffers during St Albans City's friendly with Stevenage in July. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

St Albans City have bolstered their defensive options with the capture of Stevenage's Mackye Townsend-West.

The academy graduate moves the short distance south in a bid to gain valuable First Team experience.

The length of the loan is a matter of some conjecture though  with League Two Boro saying it is only until January while the National League South club say it will be for a full season.

Stevenage's Mackye Townsend-West will join St Albans City on loan.

Stevenage's Mackye Townsend-West will join St Albans City on loan. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Townsend-West, a defender who can play anywhere across the back four or as part of a back three, started and played for an hour when the two clubs met in a pre-season friendly last month.

He would have signed earlier but an injury picked up against Peterborough Sports on July 23 delayed the deal for a week.

City manager Ian Allinson had identified the need for a defensive signing following the departure of Tom Bender.

Townsend-West is not the only signing at Saints with 24-year-old goalkeeper Loris Marcimain doing enough to upgrade his trial to a contract.

Saints also officially confirmed David Noble will remain as a contracted player for the new season but will concentrate more on coaching.

