News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Seven back as St Albans City snap up Kings Langley defender

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:11 PM May 19, 2021   
Shaun Jeffers of St Albans City FC

Shaun Jeffers is staying at St Albans City for another season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

St Albans City have continued their summer plans with the retention of seven hugely important players and the signing of one.

Shaun Jeffers scored 11 goals in all competitions during the disrupted season after joining last year and will be joined at Clarence Park for another National League South campaign by defenders Dave Diedhiou, Michael Clark and James Kaloczi and midfielder Kyran Wiltshire.

Two of the club's stalwarts will turn out in the blue and gold next year as well.

Tom Bender is entering his seventh season with the club and is already has the most appearances among the current squad while skipper David Noble is also back, the 2021-22 season will be number six for him.

One new signing has also been announced, joining the returning Liam Sole.

Callum Adebiyi is a defender who can play at left back or centre-half and turned out last year for Kings Langley.

The 26-year-old also counts Hemel Hempstead Town and Hayes & Yeading as former clubs and was a "key target for manager Ian Allinson" according to the club website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic cobbles ripped up during pavement works in St Albans road
  2. 2 £222K new playground opens at Clarence Park
  3. 3 Colney Heath confirmed as promoted as FA announce make-up of non-league divisions
  1. 4 Swimmers make a big splash for hospice care 
  2. 5 Crack dealers arrested at playing fields
  3. 6 Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's upmarket Hatching Green
  4. 7 Sustainable markets will top and tail annual St Albans eco-festival
  5. 8 Ver Valley walking group returns to enjoy the spring countryside
  6. 9 England's richest homeowners are voting Lib Dem, study shows
  7. 10 Harpenden Town and London Colney to face each other again next season despite FA restructure
St Albans City FC
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Far right activist Paul Golding in front of the black Jesus painting at St Albans Cathedral.

Far-right group condemns black Jesus painting at St Albans Cathedral

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Princess Aurora (Jemma Carlisle), Nurse Nellie (Bob Golding) and Prince Charming (Phillip Ryan) in S

“It’s behind you” – Beloved Bob Golding bids a fond farewell to Arena panto

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon
Designs for the new play park at Rothamsted in Harpenden.

New £250K play park to be built in Harpenden

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Robertson House vaccination centre in Stevenage

Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus