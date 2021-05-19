Seven back as St Albans City snap up Kings Langley defender

Published: 12:11 PM May 19, 2021

Shaun Jeffers is staying at St Albans City for another season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

St Albans City have continued their summer plans with the retention of seven hugely important players and the signing of one.

Shaun Jeffers scored 11 goals in all competitions during the disrupted season after joining last year and will be joined at Clarence Park for another National League South campaign by defenders Dave Diedhiou, Michael Clark and James Kaloczi and midfielder Kyran Wiltshire.

Two of the club's stalwarts will turn out in the blue and gold next year as well.

Tom Bender is entering his seventh season with the club and is already has the most appearances among the current squad while skipper David Noble is also back, the 2021-22 season will be number six for him.

One new signing has also been announced, joining the returning Liam Sole.

Callum Adebiyi is a defender who can play at left back or centre-half and turned out last year for Kings Langley.

The 26-year-old also counts Hemel Hempstead Town and Hayes & Yeading as former clubs and was a "key target for manager Ian Allinson" according to the club website.