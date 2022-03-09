St Albans City mulling next move for table-topping reserves

Dean Austin and Ian Allinson are in discussions over the next step for St Albans City's reserve side. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Ian Allinson heaped praise on the St Albans City Reserves side and revealed that there were big decisions coming as to the future of the squad.

The young second-string have been playing in the Premier Division of the Herts Senior County League, their first season at the level, and are currently three points clear albeit having played at least two games more than the trio chasing them.

But to get promotion, they must apply to the FA to be considered, something that needs to be done in the next couple of weeks.

And with the next step in the non-league pyramid being the highest they can go, Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League or an equivalent, the Saints boss admitted discussions as to what to do next are ongoing.

Allinson said: "There are plans in place, whether that is promotion up or moving into a different league.

"We need to keep testing them because they have done exceptionally well for their first year in men’s football.

"We all thought it was going to be tough but they have adapted really well to it.

"We will have to see where we are but it will all have to be decided in the next couple of weeks.

"We had a meeting [on Tuesday] and have another [on Thursday].

"There are things we are looking and hopefully we will have something to announce but at this stage I am not sure which league it will be."