Boss hoping for a bit of luck as St Albans City clear first hurdle in FA Cup with victory over Concord

Published: 9:42 AM September 22, 2021

Shaun Jeffers celebrates his goal which clinched passage in the FA Cup for St Albans City. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Manager Ian Allinson sees no reason why St Albans City shouldn't make the first round proper of the FA Cup every year but he is also banking on a bit of luck after beating Concord Rangers in a replay.

The 2-0 success at Clarence Park came courtesy of goals from David Diedhiou and Shaun Jeffers and followed a 0-0 draw on Saturday, secured partly thanks to Michael Johnson's penalty save five minutes from time.

Kyran Wiltshire, Shaun Jeffers and Michael Johnson applaud the fans at the end of the game. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

They will now play Metropolitan Police in the third qualifying round with only one more stage after that before the League One and Two clubs join in.

He is not counting his chickens just yet though.

"I don’t want to look too far ahead," said Allinson. "Met Police away won’t be easy because they have been on a good run.

"What we have got to do is take one game at a time, keep performing to the level we can perform to and then get a good draw in the fourth qualifying round.

"Hopefully we can get there because it will give the club a big game.

"Concord Rangers away was a tough draw and we had to overcome that.

"We’re away again and then we’ll see where we are but there is no reason why we can’t make the first round year in and year out.

"But you do need a bit of luck in football and you need a kind draw."

Getting through was the main goal against their divisional rivals but the City boss was delighted with his side's performance in Tuesday's replay.

"We played particularly well," he said, "especially in the first half. We didn’t do that on Saturday.

"To play well and get through was the thing that we needed but that is the best we've played all season."

Two clean sheets is another boost to their confidence with attention heading back to the National League South on Saturday and the visit of Havant & Waterlooville.

Allinson said: "We just have to take it forward to Saturday. That will be another tough game.

"We’ve got some players we need to get games into so we may rest one or two and bring in some players who have been sitting on the bench.

"That’s something we will have to look at."