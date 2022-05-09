Full-time switch at St Albans City 'a year or two' away

Ian Allinson (right) believes St Albans City are a year away at least from turning full-time. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Ian Allinson believes a move to full-time working is out of reach at St Albans City for the time being.

The idea is just one of the many that has been floated at Clarence Park in an attempt to find a formula that will take them to the National League.

But according to the boss, the pitfalls that could arise from a move need to be addressed first before anything is put in place.

He said: "For us to go full-time we would probably have to go and change a lot of personnel very quickly and I don’t think we are in a position to do that now.

"Maybe in a year or two it might be something we can look at but you need to have players who can train in the morning and if they want to go and get jobs in the afternoon, they can.

"But we need to have players ready to be part of training three or four times a week, especially in the mornings.

"It would obviously help us and would allow us to develop players quicker.

"But first we have to be better than what we were in the second half of the season."