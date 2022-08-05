St Albans City still hoping for defensive reinforcements ahead of new season

St Albans City are still hoping for success in the transfer market before the start of the National League South season.

They kick-off the new term with a trip to Chelmsford City tomorrow (Saturday) and it is no secret that they are in the market for defensive cover following the departure of the long-serving Tom Bender.

Boss Ian Allinson had hoped that would mean at least one new face or maybe even two for the game at the Melbourne Stadium.

He said: "We’re still a left back and a centre half short so that’s something we’re going to look at and decide in the next few days what we’ll do.

"But we might just have to bring one or two in before the start of the season."

The club are also working on signing on goalkeeper Loris Marcimain, who has been on trial with the club during pre-season.

"I think it’s all going through at the moment," said the City boss.

"He’s French so we’ll have to get international clearance and we’ll have to make sure everything’s up to date so hopefully he’ll be signed on in time for Saturday.

"He’s done very well, he’s a very confident boy, he’s got good hands."