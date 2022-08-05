St Albans City still hoping for defensive reinforcements ahead of new season
Michael Thomas
- Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO
St Albans City are still hoping for success in the transfer market before the start of the National League South season.
They kick-off the new term with a trip to Chelmsford City tomorrow (Saturday) and it is no secret that they are in the market for defensive cover following the departure of the long-serving Tom Bender.
Boss Ian Allinson had hoped that would mean at least one new face or maybe even two for the game at the Melbourne Stadium.
He said: "We’re still a left back and a centre half short so that’s something we’re going to look at and decide in the next few days what we’ll do.
"But we might just have to bring one or two in before the start of the season."
The club are also working on signing on goalkeeper Loris Marcimain, who has been on trial with the club during pre-season.
"I think it’s all going through at the moment," said the City boss.
Most Read
- 1 Major development planned for centre of St Albans
- 2 Investigation over unauthorised development on Green Belt site
- 3 Police launch appeal to find 'wanted' St Albans man
- 4 Harley-Davidson rider dies in A5183 Radlett crash
- 5 Recap: A5183 Watling Street shut due to reported crash
- 6 Drug dealer hid in child's playhouse to evade arrest in Harpenden
- 7 St Albans MP condemns Home Office for asylum seekers incompetence
- 8 St Albans car care team pick up two national awards
- 9 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 10 Rennie Grove warns its charity shops are at risk due to lack of distribution drivers
"He’s French so we’ll have to get international clearance and we’ll have to make sure everything’s up to date so hopefully he’ll be signed on in time for Saturday.
"He’s done very well, he’s a very confident boy, he’s got good hands."