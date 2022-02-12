St Albans City hoping to bring in two new faces this week to freshen up their tired squad

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson is set to bring in two new faces this week. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Ian Allinson had a firm message for St Albans City fans after frustrations rose on the terraces with defeat to Braintree Town - nobody at the club is setting us up to fail.

A mini-revival which saw Saints win away to Slough Town and Havant & Waterlooville ended with the midweek 5-0 thumping at Ebbsfleet United.

But after relegation-threatened Braintree had left Clarence Park with a 1-0 win, the City boss said they were actively looking to bring in two new faces this week.

He said: "There are one or two areas that need a little bit of support and a little bit of freshness is what the club needs.

"It will give all the players a lift and show that we are serious [about going up].

"Nobody is taking their foot off the pedal, nobody is not trying to spend the club’s money.

"The money is there but we have to make sure we bring in the right person or persons in, which we will try and do this week, because we all want success for this club.

"Nobody wants us to fail.

"We don’t want to undo all the hard work that was done at the start of the season, I’m sure everyone enjoyed that.

"The exposure the club got was great and we want to make that happen again.

"The only way we can get that is by working hard."

He wouldn't reveal which areas in particular he was looking to strengthen but with another injury picked up in the loss to the Iron, he admits his squad is in need of something different.

Allinson said: "Hopefully we can get the two and that will hopefully give the squad a bit of strength and a bit of freshness.

"We look a little bit stale at the minute, a lot of players have had a lot of games, none more so than Mitchell Weiss and Shaun Jeffers at times.

"We don’t know how long Tom Bender will be out, we gave Michael Clark 70 minutes because we need to get him back to fitness as quickly as possible.

"David Noble is probably a week away from starting a game and Kyran Wiltshire has picked up a knee injury, Romeo Akinola has a knee injury.

"I think it is just over-playing.

"The new bodies will just give the changing room a lift because they are disappointed in there.

"We’ve lost but we’re still one point outside the play-offs

"It’s a funny old league and a funny old season and everyone in and around the play-offs are not exactly choking, but they are making it difficult for themselves.

"There is still a long way to go but we have to better than we were."