Saints in the City initiative will bring sports projects to local community

Published: 2:00 PM April 10, 2021

St Albans City FC and City Youth have launched the Saints in the City partnership. - Credit: SACFC

A new sports partnership will be providing a wide-ranging programme of grassroots projects across the district with the aim of improving physical and mental wellbeing.

St Albans City FC and City Youth have received a grant from the National League Trust to fund the new initiative Saints in the City, cementing the club's position at the heart of the local community.

The projects to be delivered by the partnership include sports sessions at local primary schools, walking football for the over 50s, an intervention project at the Links Academy in St Albans and the expansion of the provision for inclusive and disability football in the district.

St Albans City Youth FC Chair of Trustees, Sam Mardle said: “Firstly, we would like to express our sincere thanks to St Albans City FC for nominating City Youth to be their charity partner in the delivery of these projects.

"With a fantastic track record in community delivery exceeding 20 years, we look forward to making real change to people’s lives. We would also like to thank the National League Trust for both their financial support and for their ongoing guidance as we continue through the delivery.”

The National League Trust is the charity arm of the National League and supports community programmes at clubs who are members of its three divisions.

The Saints are eligible to apply for funding as a key member club of the National League South.

The Saints in the City initiative will be bringing sports projects to all sections of the community. - Credit: SACFC

St Albans City FC co-owner and chair Lawrence Levy said: “On behalf of the club and the community I would like to thank the NLT for this fantastic grant.

"St Albans City FC is so much more than just a football club. We position ourselves at the very heart of our community with our supporters being very much part of our family.

"For example, several members of the inclusive squads this grant will be directly supporting can be seen attending Saints games, both home and away.

"At such a challenging time for everyone, we are delighted to be able to work alongside City Youth with the Saints in the City partnership to help support so many people across the community.”

For more information on the Saints in the City follow them on Twitter @saintsandsacyic

or visit www.cityyouthfc.co.uk.