Referee changed for St Albans City's FA Cup game with Forest Green Rovers

Bobby Madely has replaced Rebecca Welch as the referee of St Albans City v Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. - Credit: PA

St Albans City's FA Cup first round clash with Forest Green Rovers will not have a trailblazer in charge but it will still be a familiar face to take up the whistle.

Rebecca Welch had been expected to take on the role for the live BBC TV game, the Washington official having been the first female to be appointed to an EFL game in April.

However, a late switch means Bobby Madely will instead referee the game at the home of the National League South side.

Madely was a Premier League official but was dismissed in 2018 after sending a video to a friend mocking a disabled person.

He was appointed to the national list last year and now takes charge of League One and League Two games.

The other officials are unchanged.