Rebecca Welch to take charge of St Albans City's FA Cup game with Forest Green Rovers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:37 AM November 4, 2021
Referee Rebecca Welch with Port Vale's Tom Conlon and Harrogate Town's Lloyd Kerry during the League Two match in April 2021.

Referee Rebecca Welch speaks with Port Vale's Tom Conlon and Harrogate Town's Lloyd Kerry during the League Two match in April. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

St Albans City's live FA Cup first round match with Forest Green Rovers will have a trailblazer in charge of it.

Rebecca Welch became the first female appointed to an EFL game when she was handed Port Vale's trip to Harrogate Town in League Two in April.

Manchester City's Georgia Stanway is shown a red card by referee Rebecca Welch during the Manchester derby in October.

Manchester City's Georgia Stanway is shown a red card by referee Rebecca Welch during the Manchester derby in October. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

The 37-year-old from Washington, Tyne & Wear, qualified as a referee in 2010 and has been a regular in both the Women's Super League and the Women's Champions League.

She also took charge of nine National League games last season and is the FA's highest-ranked female official who, as part of the national list, can oversee both League One and League Two games.


Welch will be assisted by Scott Williams and Ryan Whitaker with the fourth official being Will Finnie, who took charge of Stevenage's 5-0 mauling by Newport County on Saturday.

St Albans City take on Forest Green Rovers on Sunday, with the match being shown live on BBC2 with a 5.15pm kick-off.

FA Cup
St Albans City FC
Football
St Albans News

