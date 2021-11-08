Player ratings: St Albans City's history-makers rated after FA Cup win over Forest Green Rovers

Mitchell Weiss (right) heads home St Albans City's first goal in their historic 3-2 win over Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

It is a night that will go down in history in this part of Hertfordshire - only a second ever victory over a Football League side in the FA Cup.

The 3-2 win over League Two Forest Green Rovers came in front of a sold-out Clarence Park, 4,100 spectators packing the famous old ground, as well as the BBC Match of the Day cameras.

And while Mitchell Weiss, Zane Banton and Shaun Jeffers, with his 18th of the season in all competitions, got the goals, who was the star men and who was man of the match?

Herts Advertiser sports reporter Neil Metcalfe cast his eye over the game and this is his assessment.

St Albans City players celebrate at the final whistle after beating Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

St Albans City

Michael Johnson: 8 - Was left waiting for the defence to clear for the first FGR goal but is such a consistent and reliable presence before his back four, he inspires confidence in his outfield team-mates. Another typical performance from the City number one.

Kyran Wiltshire: 8 - Goes unnoticed at times with some of the flair players around him but is no less important. Broke play up and got Saints going forward at key moments.

Shaun Jeffers celebrates scoring the winner for St Albans City in the FA Cup first round against Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Shaun Jeffers: 8 - The sign of a great goalscorer is that they often only need one chance to make their mark. He did have a double attempt in the first half blocked but led the line superbly and was in the right place at the right time to deliver the killer blow in a cool, calm and collected manner.

Zane Banton: 9 - From the very first whistle, this was the Zane Banton that ha no fear and terrorises defences. His goal was a thing of beauty, simple but just requiring a subtle switch of body weight to be lethally effective. Excellent.

Dave Diedhiou: 9 - Gandalf would have been proud of the late block that preserved St Albans' advantage. A gentle giant off the pitch, a thundering warrior on it. None shall pass big Dave.

David Noble of St Albans City during the FA Cup win over Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

David Noble: 8 - A niggling foot injury in the first half held him back slightly but the old warhorse is still a master in unpicking defences. One more FA Cup game to come at least for the 39-year-old.

Mitchell Weiss: 9 - Often overshadowed by his strike partner, Weiss has been such an astute signing for St Albans. Here he had a goal with a deft header and picked up assists on the other, alive and bright to pounce when the unfortunate Kane Wilson slipped with 12 minutes to go.

Alex Lankshear in action for St Albans City against Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Alex Lankshear: 8 - One of the stars of the season so far for City and while this wasn't one of his best displays, it became a very good one after slow start. Keen to learn and willing to adapt, one of the best young tacklers seen in many a year. Probably has Geordie ancestry.

Callum Adebiyi goes close for St Albans City against Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Callum Adebiyi: 10 - Simply brilliant. Won headers, won tackles and is winning plenty of hearts at Clarence Park with his displays. Not first choice at the start of the season but is taking his opportunity after Tom Bender's injury. The Herts Ad man of the match.

Joy Mukena: 8 - Has played centre-half and right back this year and is no-nonsense and dependable whenever and wherever called upon. Formed such a solid partnership with Adebiyi that even the pace and guile of Forest Green ended up running out of steam.

John Goddard: 8 - Another assist from the playmaker who can bewitch defences with his deliveries. Having someone who can deliver crosses, either from open play or set-pieces, makes such a difference to a side. Always a threat.

Substitutes:

Huw Dawson and Liam Sole - Brought on to run down the clock and shut up shop late on.