Michael Johnson happy St Albans City cup run prediction came true after FA Cup success

Michael Johnson (right) and St Albans City celebrate at the final whistle after their FA Cup win over Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

If you want to know next week's lottery results then asking St Albans City's goalkeeper might be a good place to start.

Way back in July Michael Johnson wanted to banish the memories of missing out on the FA Cup first round after defeat to Bishop's Stortford in the fourth qualifying round, something that had made him even hungrier for cup success in the FA Cup or the FA Trophy.

"I’m not fussed either," he had said then. "I want to go far in both of them, I want to get to Wembley and why not? You’ve got to believe, haven’t you?"

Fast forward nearly four months and a sell-out crowd of 4,100 and the Match of the Day cameras were on hand to witness a special 3-2 success over Forest Green Rovers that put them into the second round for the first time in 25 years.

And Saints' own Mystic Meg had a hunch.

Johnson said: "I don’t want to be big-headed but I had a good feeling.

"We came in on the coach and looking around I felt we were in a really good place to go and attack the game.

"We had nothing to lose and it was meant to be.

"I had a feeling about a cup run from the end of last season and the last lockdown and I’ve been proved right."

St Albans City's David Noble (second from left) celebrates with fans on the pitch after beating Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

The game itself saw the visitors take the lead on 18 minutes through former Stevenage loanee Matty Stevens.

But after that Saints were not only a match for their League Two opponents, they more than deserved the victory.

"The first 10 minutes they pinned us back," admitted the City goalkeeper. "We were surprised at how they played but we got to grips with it and conceding the goal made us think that if we are going down, then we are going to go down fighting.

"As soon as we did that, we felt that we had good opportunities to get back into it.

"We were clinical, which is what we needed to be, and it was in both boxes.

"We took our chances and put our bodies on the line and on nights like this, that’s what you need to do."

And after their big day out in front of the TV cameras, Johnson and St Albans are now setting their sights on round three and the introduction of the big boys.

He said: "You either want a team at the top of League One with a big crowd away or you want somebody struggling in the league or two above at home.

"If I’m being selfish, I want the second option.

"I want to go to Old Trafford or Anfield, I’m a Liverpool supporter so that is what I want to do.

"But we’ll see what the draw brings and we’ll give anyone a game."