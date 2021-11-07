Proud St Albans City boss running on emotions after historic FA Cup win

The three scorers who fired St Albans City to a famous FA Cup win over Forest Green Rovers - Zane Banton, Shaun Jeffers and Mitchell Weiss. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The work done to get the ground ready as well as the effort put in on the training pitch left St Albans City manger Ian Allinson shattered - but the win over Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup and the emotion that came with it surpassed all of his expectations and dreams.

Goals from Mitchell Weiss, Zane Banton and Shaun Jeffers brought a 3-2 win and turned Clarence Park into a heaving mass of joy at the final whistle, as supporters invaded the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate with their heroes.

At one point the boss was spotted in front of the dug-out just taking it all in, wanting to milk every moment of delight.

And he was still basking in his team's glory later in the night as the crowds melted away into the St Albans night.

Shaun Jeffers and St Albans manager Ian Allinson celebrate victory at the end of the FA first round game with Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"These last two weeks have been tough," he said, with a weary but strong smile. "It’s been non-stop and as I stand here now I’m tired. It’s the emotion that is keeping me going.

"It’s tough when you know the cameras are coming and it’s going to be on match of the day and you want to make sure the place looks good and we’ve managed to do that.

"[The occasion] was better in terms of the atmosphere and the noise and the performance first and foremost.

"You come into a game like that and hope you’re not on a hiding to nothing.

"You’re playing a team that are top of League Two and every report we got was what a good side they were.

"But the boys were fantastic. To go 1-0 down and react the way we did was fantastic.

"The goal on half-time could have been a turning point but we told them at half-time just to keep doing what they were doing, to be brave on the ball and don’t give it away as quick as we were.

"We looked quite comfortable in the second half and managed the game well.

"They kept the ball well but we still got some chances and we’ve got some good players.

"You don’t go 15 games undefeated if you’re not a good side."

Shaun Jeffers of St Albans City celebrates with the fans and a tin-foil FA Cup after beating Forest Green Rovers in the first round. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The hard work is not over though and before they get to the second round date, held in the first weekend of December, there are three league games plus an FA Trophy to fit in.

And Allinson knows keeping the players feet on the ground will be tough.

"That’s why we’ve got a squad," he said, "and it is going to be a great opportunity for some of the players who weren’t involved tonight a chance to show what they’ve got.

"That’s down to them and we have to stick together."