St Albans City announce more returnees for 2022-23

St Albans City have announced the return of several more players as they continue to prepare for the National League South season.

Central midfielder Munashe Sundire, who made 36 appearances for Saints in 2019-20 is the latest to agree terms and rejoin from King's Lynn Town.

He started his career at Kempston Rovers and earned a move to Kettering Town via Banbury United, with spells at Chesham United and St Ives Town.

Sundire joined Hemel Hempstead Town for his first taste of step two football, then helped Ian Allinson's Saints go on an 11-game unbeaten run before the 2020-21 season was cut short by the Covid pandemic.

Defender Devante Stanley has signed a new contract after recovering from a double leg break at Tonbridge Angels last season, which saw the game abandoned.

"Devante has, and still is, working extremely hard to battle back from what was a very serious injury," said Allinson.

"It's fantastic to have him back, he is very popular amongst the squad and staff and his return goes a long way in strengthening us for the upcoming season."

Prolific striker Shaun Jeffers has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal, having netted 45 goals in 70 appearances since joining from Chelmsford in 2020.

"It's fantastic to have one of the most clinical goalscorers at our level back in the group for a further two years," added Allinson.

"Shaun has been such an important part of our squad. It's a massive lift for everyone at the club and I hope for the fans too."

The return of long-serving attacking midfielder Zane Banton was announced late last week, after City had revealed five other names prior to that.

Goalkeeper Michael Johnson, defender Michael Clark, midfielder Kyran Wiltshire and forwards Mitchell Weiss and Liam Sole were among that crop to be confirmed as being back at Clarence Park for 2022-23.

And they joined Chez Issac, Chris Paul, Tafari Moore, Joe Neal and Callum Adebiyi in Allinson's squad, as John Goddard, Bayley Brown and Alkeo Bani move on.