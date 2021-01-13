Squad games vital for St Albans City as they look to continue their promotion push

Published: 2:45 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 2:54 PM January 13, 2021

Zane Banton is one of those St Albans City players returning to fitness after contracting coronavirus. - Credit: DANNY LOO

St Albans City will need every member of their big squad if they are to continue their battle for a National League South play-off place "at least" according to manager Ian Allinson.

The Saints returned to winning ways quickly after their first league defeat of the season with a 2-0 success at Welling United.

And with no game on Saturday, scheduled opponents Bath City playing in the FA Trophy instead, the City boss says the seven-day break from matches before travelling to Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday, might be a blessing as he looks to get players hit by coronavirus and injury back to full fitness.

He said: "It’s good that we have had two games and can now have a rest from matches.

"We had Zane Banton back [before the game at Welling], we will hopefully have Tom Bender back next week and we’ll have Solomon [Nwabuokei] back from Thursday.

"We’ll be back to a full squad of 21, which is nice to have but there will be a few who will feel left out as they won’t get an opportunity.

"It’s frustrating for some and I totally understand that but it’s about having a squad and we’ve still got a lot of games to play.

"We’ve still got 27 to play in a small period of time and everybody needs to be on their toes and stay fit."

Allinson added to the squad over the Christmas period, bringing in Ricky Shakes and Welwyn Garden City forward Jordan Kinoshi.

The latter "came highly recommended" but is just one of the players who Allinson says will have to be patient.

He said: "He’s done extremely well with the opportunities he’s had at Welwyn and he just has to be patient.

"He’s come into a squad that is doing well and we will use him in areas but we we’ll also put him in and drop him out, a bit like we’ve done with Romeo Akinola.

"Romeo is probably frustrated as is Joe Chidyausiku but they are young lads and they are learning to play at this level and they will get opportunities.

"The squad is big, probably too big, but if we can maintain what we’ve got and keep the squad together and happy then hopefully we can keep pressing."