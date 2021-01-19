St Albans City game at Dulwich Hamlet postponed due to positive test in Londoners' squad

Published: 4:04 PM January 19, 2021

A positive COVID-19 test for Dulwich Hamlet has postponed the game at Champion Hill against St Albans City. - Credit: STEVEN PASTON/PA

St Albans City's planned National League South visit to Dulwich Hamlet has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test for the home side.

It is the second time the fixture has had to be rearranged, the original date on December 1 falling foul of floodlight problems at Champion Hill.

A statement on the Hamlet website said: "After confirming a positive test for COVID-19 within the Dulwich Hamlet squad, tonight's game against St Albans City has been postponed.

"A date for a the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.

"Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves and we send our best to our player who has tested positive and thank everyone at St Albans for their understanding.

"We would also like to thank the medical and safety officials at the National League for their quick and effective response."

The two sides are already feted to meet in February with a clash at Clarence Park set for February 9.

City were without a game at the weekend due to Bath City's involvement in the FA Trophy. They are next in action on Saturday when they host Maidstone United.