Match Report
National League South
Cheshunt
Ben Frempah 90+4
🟥 Preston Edwards 54
St Albans City
Shaun Jeffers 59, 67
Match reaction
Boss not happy as St Albans almost undo all their good work in Cheshunt win
- Credit: JIM STANDEN
Ian Allinson was not happy at the way St Albans City almost threw their first three points of the season away at Cheshunt.
Shaun Jeffers scored twice for Saints in the 2-1 National League South win at Theobolds Lane, both goals coming after home keeper Preston Edwards was given a straight red card for a foul on Joe Neal.
Cheshunt did have a goalkeeper on the bench but were still down to 10 men for 40 minutes.
And they not only pulled one back while a man short, they came close to snatching a point right at the death
Allinson said: "I’m pleased with the three points and pleased with the performance for 75 minutes. People did what we asked them and we were outstanding.
"But I’m really disappointed with the last 15 minutes.
"We got a little bit sloppy and tried to do things we shouldn’t have.
"It would have been so wrong to come away without anything after that first 75.
"We’d worked so hard to get to 2-0 and is it luck with the sending off? It obviously helped us and gave the lads a bit of confidence and we played really well after that.
"But we have to learn that we concentrate for 90-plus minutes."