Unbeaten league run comes to an end for St Albans City with Chelmsford loss

Published: 8:21 PM January 9, 2021

St Albans City's unbeaten start to the season came to an end with game number 12 and a 2-0 defeat at home to Chelmsford City.

It was a deserved win for the visitors against a home side, without a game since December 19, who could only create a handful of half-chances.

Both sides started the game slowly as they looked to find their way into the clash, although new Saints signing Ricky Shakes did send a driven effort wide of Lee Worgan’s left-hand upright.

The game burst into life just past the half-hour mark when a Chelmsford attack ended with Daniel Imray picking the ball up on the right of the box and crossing for Charlie Sheringham.

St Albans City lost for the first time in National League South against Chelmsford City. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

He took a touch before rifling past Michael Johnson to give the Clarets the lead.

Things got even better for the away team less than 10 minutes later and it was a goal to forget for St Albans.

A long ball forward split the Saints defence and when Johnson came out of his box to meet it, he could only head it out as far as Adam Morgan and he lobbed the ball over the stranded goalkeeper and into the empty net.

City thought they had a way back into the contest three minutes after half-time when they were awarded a penalty after Devante Stanley went down under pressure.

However, after discussions with his assistant, referee Jack Packman reversed the decision and brandished Stanley with a yellow card for simulation.

Kyran Wiltshire in action for St Albans City against Chelmsford City. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

The visitors should have extended their leader further midway through the half only for Johnson to make a brilliant last ditch stop with his legs from Chez Isaac, who just had the goalkeeper to beat following smart build-up play.

Sheringham’s header from the resulting corner sailed inches wide as the Clarets continued to push for a third.

The home side’s best chance fell the way of Luke Warner-Eley with 15 minutes left but the full-back somehow managed to send his effort wide of the target from just eight yards out after the ball dropped in the box.

The final effort of the game went the way of St Albans, but James Kaloczi sent his header high and wide from David Noble's corner, summing up a miserable afternoon for the home side.