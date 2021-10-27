Shaun Jeffers and St Albans City a match made in Hertfordshire

Published: 12:01 PM October 27, 2021

Shaun Jeffers scores one of his three goals for St Albans City against Billericay Town. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Manager Ian Allinson has only one regret about signing Shaun Jeffers for St Albans City – he didn’t do it sooner.

The star striker bagged another three as Saints moved second in the National League South with a 4-1 win over Billericay Town at Clarence Park.

It takes him to 14 in just nine league games and 17 in all competitions and the boss believes the 29-year-old has needed the club almost as much as the club need him.

He said: “He does what he does very well and I knew that when we signed him.

“It’s a shame we didn’t work together earlier because St Albans has been great for him as we play a style that suits him.

“I told him when when he signed we would build the team around him. He is my main man.

“We just have to keep him as bright and sharp as he is because we are one injury away from taking something away from us.”

Jeffers too says the style played by the Saints is a perfect fit for him.

He said: “Our style of play means we are always going to get people on the ball and that gives us an opportunity to get into good positions and get on the end of things, whoever that is.

“It just happens to be me at the minute but we have got goals in us from everywhere.

“This is the best start to a season I’ve had but I have always strived to do better and I always want to score more.

“But my game isn’t just about scoring goals. My main job is to help the team in whatever way I can, whether that is linking the play or bringing others into the game.

“The togetherness in the club has suited my game and we have just gelled together.”

While the three points was important and gratefully received, Mitchell Weiss getting the other, the manager felt there were periods of the game where they could have done much better.

Allinson said: “We started slow and we went behind to what was poor goal to concede.

“The way we reacted was great. We moved the ball a lot quicker and the second was a great team goal but we didn’t keep the ball well in the second half for 20 minutes.

“There was an opportunity for us to really enjoy that second half but we kept trying to force things. We were still trying to get another goal and sometimes you have to take what you’ve got.”