Jeffers has double helpings as St Albans City continue to wolf down their 'bread and butter' at Bath

Published: 10:35 PM October 23, 2021

Shaun Jeffers scored twice for St Albans City in their victory away to Bath City in National League South. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Two more goals for Shaun Jeffers but St Albans City's star striker was happier with the three points at Bath City - their fourth successive league win lifting them to fifth in the National League South.

He scored one in each half to take his tally to 11 in eight league games and 14 in all competitions as the Saints' hoodoo at Twerton Park, where they couldn't score never mind win just a few short years ago, evaporated in the distant past thanks to the 2-0 win.

The future looks rosy too with five wins and a draw from the last six making them one of the form teams alongside leaders Dartford.

Jeffers, who was skipper for the day in the absence of the rested David Noble and injured Tom Bender, said: "We know the league is our main bread and butter so while I got two goals, I’m more pleased with the three points away from home and the clean sheet.

"It’s the first time I’ve worn the armband but we had to rest players and shows the strength in depth we’ve got."

There were a number of changes for the Saints as the excitement of Tuesday's replay win over Corinthian Casuals, and the first round proper date it set up with Forest Green Rovers, subsided.

Manager Ian Allinson said: "It’s been a tough week. We played 120 minutes on Tuesday night and then have had the excitement of [being named as a live TV game] so we had to bring the lads down to earth.

"To play like that was really great. We managed to rest a few and make a few changes and it was a really positive result.

"The one thing we didn’t plan was to have three replays in the FA Cup. When the league fixtures came out, we had a nice balance and very few midweek games.

"The replays have not helped the squad and probably caused a few injures.

"One of two were carrying knocks so it was ideal to give some a rest but it was also great to give the likes of Liam Sole and Romeo Akinola minutes under the belt.

"Bayley Brown made his debut and Huw Dawson got 90 minutes so all in all it has been a good week."