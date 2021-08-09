Blue is the colour as St Albans City unveil new away strip and new players

Published: 12:00 PM August 9, 2021

Zane Banton and Romeo Akinola show off the new St Albans City away kit for the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: ST ALBANS CITY FC

St Albans City have gone for a slightly more-traditional colour after releasing details of their new away kit.

Saints had a change shirt of grey last year but will now be back in blue for some of the matches away from Clarence Park.

The hummel kit will get its first airing in a competitive first-team game when City travel to Meadowbank to play Dorking Wanderers in the National League South on August 21 and will also be worn by the new reserves squad and the academy teams.

There will be new players inside it too for the senior side after unveiling two signings following the conclusion of their pre-season campaign, a 1-1 draw at Cheshunt.

New St Albans City signing Johnny Goddard played 11 times for Stevenage in 2018. - Credit: Archant

Midfielder John Goddard played over 50 times for Swindon Town and was on the books at Stevenage for the first half of 2018.

The 28-year-old, who can also play on the wing, is more well-known for his time with Woking between 2013 and 2016.

Alkeo Bani has signed for St Albans City after impressing during pre-season. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Alkeo Bani is a defender who was on the books of Fleetwood Town and Watford as a junior and signed for Basildon United from Bowers & Pitsea just before the curtailment of last season.