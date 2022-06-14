News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans City begin summer recruitment with signings of Tafari Moore and Chris Paul

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:35 PM June 14, 2022
New St Albans City signing Tafari Moore began his career with Arsenal's youth team.

New St Albans City signing Tafari Moore began his career with Arsenal's youth team. - Credit: CHRIS RADBURN/PA

St Albans City have brought in two new faces and made changes to their pre-season schedule as their preparations for the new National League South campaign intensify.

Tafari Moore was the first to arrive, plucked from Southern League Premier Division South Hendon.

The 24-year-old has Football League experience with both Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle as well as brief loan spell at Colchester United, all after leaving Arsenal's youth set-up.

He is a full-back who can play on either side of the defence and joined Lee Allinson's side last summer.

Chris Paul meanwhile arrives from rivals Hemel Hempstead Town.

A central midfielder, the 24-year-old signed for the Tudors in October 2020 having previously been with Havant & Waterlooville.

The pair join Callum Adebiyi and Joe Neal in committing their future to Saints for the 2022-2023 season.

There has also been one addition and one amendment to the club's pre-season fixtures.

Stevenage will visit Clarence Park on July 16 while a trip to Kings Langley replaces the originally scheduled trip to Peterborough Sports on Tuesday, July 26.

Meanwhile ex-City midfielder Solomon Nwabuokei has made the move to League Two Barrow.

