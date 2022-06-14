St Albans City begin summer recruitment with signings of Tafari Moore and Chris Paul

New St Albans City signing Tafari Moore began his career with Arsenal's youth team. - Credit: CHRIS RADBURN/PA

St Albans City have brought in two new faces and made changes to their pre-season schedule as their preparations for the new National League South campaign intensify.

Tafari Moore was the first to arrive, plucked from Southern League Premier Division South Hendon.

The 24-year-old has Football League experience with both Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle as well as brief loan spell at Colchester United, all after leaving Arsenal's youth set-up.

He is a full-back who can play on either side of the defence and joined Lee Allinson's side last summer.

Chris Paul meanwhile arrives from rivals Hemel Hempstead Town.

A central midfielder, the 24-year-old signed for the Tudors in October 2020 having previously been with Havant & Waterlooville.

The pair join Callum Adebiyi and Joe Neal in committing their future to Saints for the 2022-2023 season.

There has also been one addition and one amendment to the club's pre-season fixtures.

Stevenage will visit Clarence Park on July 16 while a trip to Kings Langley replaces the originally scheduled trip to Peterborough Sports on Tuesday, July 26.

Meanwhile ex-City midfielder Solomon Nwabuokei has made the move to League Two Barrow.