St Albans City still hoping that promotion charge could happen

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM March 10, 2021   
Romeo Akinola scores for St Albans City

Romeo Akinola scores St Albans City's second from the penalty spot in the 2-1 win over Brentford B. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City are continuing to keep their fingers crossed that some sort of competition will be born out of the ashes of the null and void National League South campaign. 

Saints are one of a handful of clubs across both the north and south divisions who have said they are happy to carry on playing. 

Their proposal is that they play each other once after a random fixture draw with the winners going up automatically, and another following after a set of play-off games. 

With no decision yet made by either the National League or the FA, Saints organised a friendly against a Brentford team on Sunday at Clarence Park. 

Goals from Shaun Jeffers and a penalty for Romeo Akinola gave them a 2-1 win over the west London outfit, for whom Marcus Forss scored. 

Elsewhere Tom Norman has been appointed as assistant secretary at Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion. 

He had taken on the secretary's post at League Two Stevenage in October 2018 after leaving the same role at Clarence Park. 

St Albans City FC

