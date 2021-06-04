St Albans City snap up Hitchin Town forward Luke Brown
- Credit: DANNY LOO
St Albans City have raided Hertfordshire neighbours Hitchin Town for the signing of Luke Brown.
The 24-year-old is a forward-minded player who can also play attacking midfield, "the number 10 or midfield role" according to manager Ian Allinson.
He made a number of impressive appearances while with the Canaries, most notably a hat-trick in the FA Trophy tie with Mickleover in December.
Prior to his time at Top Field, he played for Cambridge City and had a spell across in the USA, playing for the University of Maryland.
He arrives with the City boss looking to bolster his midfield options.
Both Munashe Sundire and Solomon Nwabuokei have opted to leave the National League South side, the former joining King's Lynn Town.
St Albans have already signed Callum Adebiyi from Kings Langley and Liam Sole of Nottingham Forest.
Most Read
- 1 St Albans and Harpenden named among UK's most expensive places to buy property
- 2 What do you know about the University of the Third Age in St Albans?
- 3 Enormous bath makes a splash in St Albans
- 4 Harpenden residents urged to do their part to save the planet
- 5 Ask For Clive charity launches national Pride initiative
- 6 Local hospitality hit by severe staff shortages as “perfect storm” of Covid and Brexit sweeps country
- 7 Ticket warning for Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak this summer
- 8 Plea for urgent action to tackle safety concerns on danger road
- 9 St Albans mayor newly appointed
- 10 Appeal following fatal crash in Sandridge