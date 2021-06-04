St Albans City snap up Hitchin Town forward Luke Brown

Published: 12:35 PM June 4, 2021

Luke Brown in action for Hitchin Town against St Albans City in the FA Cup last season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

St Albans City have raided Hertfordshire neighbours Hitchin Town for the signing of Luke Brown.

The 24-year-old is a forward-minded player who can also play attacking midfield, "the number 10 or midfield role" according to manager Ian Allinson.

He made a number of impressive appearances while with the Canaries, most notably a hat-trick in the FA Trophy tie with Mickleover in December.

Prior to his time at Top Field, he played for Cambridge City and had a spell across in the USA, playing for the University of Maryland.

He arrives with the City boss looking to bolster his midfield options.

Both Munashe Sundire and Solomon Nwabuokei have opted to leave the National League South side, the former joining King's Lynn Town.

St Albans have already signed Callum Adebiyi from Kings Langley and Liam Sole of Nottingham Forest.