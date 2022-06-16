St Albans City raid another divisional rival for capture of experienced midfielder
- Credit: JIM STANDEN
St Albans City manager Ian Allinson has raided a National League South rival to reunite with a former player.
Chez Isaac turned out for the Saints boss in 2012 while the pair were at Boreham Wood and there were spells with Braintree Town, Woking and Dartford before he landed at Chelmsford City in October 2018.
The 29-year-old made 119 appearances in his time at the Melbourne Stadium, scoring twice.
He is primarily a central midfielder but can play on the right and also turned out as both a right-sided defender and wing-back with Chelmsford.
Speaking on the Clarets website, Chelmsford manager Robbie Simpson said: "After lengthy discussions during the summer, Chez has decided to move to a club closer to home.
"He's had a house move and increasing job commitments so he's had to prioritise.
"Chez has been very unselfish with us at Chelmsford City with regards to his contract but he's still given his all to the club with his full commitment which just shows what type of person Chez is.
"We wish him the best in his next move and we also thank him for his efforts whilst wearing the Claret shirt."