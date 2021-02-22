National League decision 'harsh' says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

Published: 1:57 PM February 22, 2021

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson had guided his team to just one defeat in 15 National League South games. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Ian Allinson believes the decision to make the National League South season null and void was "very quick and a little bit harsh".

The decision to draw a veil over the campaign followed votes from each club across the three divisions in the National League, and ended a season that had seen Saints lose just once in 15 outings.

And while funding played a major part in some thoughts, both the manager and the club were unified in their belief that they should be allowed to carry on.

He said: "I felt they could have waited until the government announcement.

"They look to be allowing sport from the end of March and there are lots of things we could have looked at.

"I could see no reason why we couldn’t play until June or even July and start again in October.

"The decision was very quick and a little bit harsh I feel.

"We need promotions and relegations to allow the teams in the National League to come under a little bit of pressure, especially those in the bottom half."

City were one of 19 clubs to vote against ending the season, 18 of whom have written to the league's top brass asking to be allowed to carry on.

And while Allinson is a supporter of that, he says it is right that other clubs protect their own interests.

He said: "The final vote was down to each individual club and there are some who have voted to end the season and that is their prerogative.

"I don’t want to see any club get into financial difficulties that forces them to cease.

"I just felt the decision on Thursday was really quick and really rash. Just give yourself a week to see where you are but they have probably thought they would save people money from playing games.

"I can understand it from that side of things but maybe give yourself a few days and discuss it a little bit further."

"These are my opinions and I don’t know if they are right or wrong but there are ways around it.

"But it needs people to sit down around the table and not just suspend the season for two weeks and then bring out four resolutions."