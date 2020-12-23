St Albans City postpone next two games on the back of two positive COVID-19 results

Published: 7:28 PM December 23, 2020

St Albans City Football Club will shut down for 10 days after reporting two positive COVID-19 tests. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

St Albans City have been forced to postpone their next two National League South games after two positive tests or COVID-19.

The league leaders have been conducted regular testing of players and staff and the latest round produce results that were "beyond acceptable tolerance".

It means the home game against neighbours Hemel Hempstead Town on Boxing Day, as well as net Monday's trip to Slough Town have been postponed.

City, who have not released names of the players, hope to be back in action on January 2 when they head west of the M1 to Vauxhall Road.

A statement from Saints said: "We have been working closely with Lab Solutions, to conduct frequent and regular lateral flow tests on the playing, coaching and back-room staff.

"As a result we have been able to closely monitor any exposures to COVID-19 and to maintain the highest level of vigilance which has kept us playing home and away fixtures, in safety and confidence.

As a result of these procedures, the strict protocols that the club has in place indicate the latest rounds of testing are beyond acceptable tolerance.

"Two players have returned positive COVID-19 test results and, whilst the squad itself is of sufficient size to cope without them, further test results are awaited.

"Our first priority is to prevent the spread of the virus and so we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate to bring two sets of players and coaching staff together at Clarence Park on December 26."

The club added that they are in the process of providing refunds to those supporters who have already ordered the live stream.