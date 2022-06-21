St Albans City retain three more players ahead of National League South season

Goalkeeper Michael Johnson has committed to St Albans City for a third season. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans City have announced the return of three players from last season - all three heading into third season at Clarence Park.

Leading them is goalkeeper Michael Johnson, with defender Michael Clark and midfielder Kyran Wiltshire the others.

A former Hitchin Town keeper, Johnson joined from Dagenham & Redbridge in 2020 and has gone on to be a fan favourite.

Manager Ian Allinson said: "Michael has had two great years with the club and plays a big part in the squad both on and off the pitch.

"The experience he has gained, mixed with his authoritative personality, puts him amongst the best keepers at this level.”

Michael Clark is looking to put his injury problems behind him at St Albans City. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Clark's time at the club has been spread out over two spells.

Last year though was a stop-start one for him with the boss hoping for a change of fortunes with his injury status.

He said: "It’s great to have a fully fit Clarky back. Injuries held him back over the last two seasons but this year we are both hoping we get to see his full potential."

Kyran Wiltshire will head into his third season with St Albans City. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Wiltshire joined City originally in the summer of 2020 having signing from Oxford City.

Allinson said: "Kyran has been Mr Dependable for me in midfield over the last two seasons and I’m delighted to have him back with us for the upcoming campaign."

Saints have already announced the signings of Chez Issac from Chelmsford City, Chris Paul from Hemel and Tafari Moore from Hendon while Joe Neal and Callum Adebiyi are others to have already committed to another season.

John Goddard has chosen to leave St Albans City. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Three players are set to leave though with John Goddard the main one.

He has opted to cut down on his travel and seek football closer to home in order to concentrate on his commitment to the Core Football Academy, of which he is the managing director.

Speaking on Twitter, the player said: "This season was an absolute pleasure and it was a difficult decision to leave.

"But I must thank everyone from staff, to players to supporters. I've loved every minute of it and wish you nothing but success moving forwards."

Bayley Brown and Alkeo Bani are the others.