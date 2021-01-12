Ian Allinson praises 'perfect response' of St Albans City in win at Welling United

Published: 10:47 PM January 12, 2021

Ian Allinson stressed the importance placed on returning to winning ways and was delighted with the result and performance of St Albans City in the 2-0 win over Welling United.

Saints had lost their first National League South contest of the season when going down by the same score at home to Chelmsford City on Saturday.

But they grew in confidence, helped by the two first-half goals from Shaun Jeffers and by the end of the game at Park View Road, they were almost in cruise control.

The City boss said: "It was important we bounced back from Saturday and keep the momentum going.

"It was the first time we’d suffered defeat so it was always going to be interesting to see how we reacted and we got a perfect reaction.

"It was good to get a couple of goals and we should have had a couple more in the second half.

"We had to ride our lick a little bit and Michael [Johnson] has made three good saves after we’ve gone 1-0 up but the way we defended in the second half, we looked very good."

The crucial moment of the game came right on the stroke of half-time when Mitchell Weiss and a defender collided in the box. There seemed nothing in it but the referee saw some something amiss and awarded the spot-kick.

Allinson pointed to the similar incident in the game on Saturday when Devante Stanley went down under a challenge but was booked for diving. However, he felt the timing was pivotal for what followed in the second half.

He said: "It was a difficult game. I watched the highlights from their game at Oxford and Welling should have won.

"They will probably feel aggrieved that they didn’t get something out of this game here.

"Was it a penalty? It seemed the same as Saturday and could have gone either way. We didn’t get it then but we got it here.

"It gave us that extra confidence and we managed the game really well in the second half.

"We defended really well and a bit more composure in front of goal and we’d have got a third."