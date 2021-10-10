News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Match Report

National League South

Braintree Town

0

St Albans City

2

Shaun Jeffers (pen) 33, Mitchell Weiss 83

Defensive strength delights Ian Allinson as St Albans City maintain play-off push

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:15 AM October 10, 2021   
Mitchell Weiss celebrates his second-half goal that sealed the three points for St Albans City.

Mitchell Weiss celebrates his second-half goal that sealed the three points for St Albans City.

Another win and another two goals for St Albans City but manager Ian Allinson was probably more impressed with the defence and the clean sheet at Braintree Town.

The 2-0 win came courtesy of a first-half penalty from Shaun Jeffers, his 12th of the season, and substitute Mitchell Weiss who got his first since December.

But although they were put under pressure, City's sixth clean sheet this year gave the boss plenty to be happy about.

Allinson said: "First and foremost you have to overcome the pressure and the work rate and then you have to come through and retain possession of the ball. 

"We did that really well. Sometimes it was ugly but the way we defended was really good. 

"We managed the game much better than we did against Met Police on Tuesday. 

"The squad and the bench is strong these days and that is vitally important. 

"It keeps the whole squad on their toes." 

The win keeps Saints in sixth in the National League South.

St Albans City FC
St Albans News

