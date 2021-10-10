Match Report
National League South
Braintree Town
St Albans City
Shaun Jeffers (pen) 33, Mitchell Weiss 83
Defensive strength delights Ian Allinson as St Albans City maintain play-off push
- Credit: JIM STANDEN
Another win and another two goals for St Albans City but manager Ian Allinson was probably more impressed with the defence and the clean sheet at Braintree Town.
The 2-0 win came courtesy of a first-half penalty from Shaun Jeffers, his 12th of the season, and substitute Mitchell Weiss who got his first since December.
But although they were put under pressure, City's sixth clean sheet this year gave the boss plenty to be happy about.
Allinson said: "First and foremost you have to overcome the pressure and the work rate and then you have to come through and retain possession of the ball.
"We did that really well. Sometimes it was ugly but the way we defended was really good.
"We managed the game much better than we did against Met Police on Tuesday.
"The squad and the bench is strong these days and that is vitally important.
Most Read
- 1 Look! Sneak peek inside Harpenden's new Eric Morecambe Centre
- 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 3 The Plough at Sleapshyde welcomes new owners
- 4 St Albans road closures decision 'must be unanimous', says highways chief
- 5 Springfield Farm: Bid to hold 450-capacity student get-together event
- 6 Annual memorial event reminds players of the joy of playing tennis
- 7 Harpenden burglary: Can you help crack this crime?
- 8 Black History Month: 'I have never met anyone with a skin colour that is black and I don’t think I ever will.'
- 9 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 10 Apply for free tickets to be in the audience of The Masked Singer UK in Hertfordshire
"It keeps the whole squad on their toes."
The win keeps Saints in sixth in the National League South.