St Albans City bring a little Sole back to the club while fan favourites stay on

Published: 7:07 PM April 26, 2021

Liam Sole has rejoined St Albans City after appearing in a loan spell in 2019. - Credit: DANNY LOO

A familiar face has returned to St Albans City while two more have extended their stay after agreeing new deals.

Liam Sole started four of 16 appearances for the club in 2019 and scored once while on loan from Milton Keynes Dons.

He switched from the League One side to Nottingham Forest last year but failed to play a game at the City Ground and was released earlier this year.

However, Saints boss Ian Allinson moved quickly to reacquaint him with the club and he has done the same for two of last season's squad.

Goalkeeper Michael Johnson earned rave reviews after joining from Dagenham & Redbridge last summer while Zane Banton will head into his sixth season with the club after initially joining on loan from Luton Town in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

In total he has played in 139 games for Saints, scoring 35 times.

Some players have been released though with Luke Warner-Eley the biggest to depart.

He is joined by Joseph Chidyausiku, Dara Dada, Chid Onokwai, Rihards Matrevics and Jordan Kinoshi while Ricky Shakes has announced his retirement.

St Albans have also announced that season ticket holders will get a partial refund on their ticket, but only if they ask for it.

Notes from a virtual meeting with the club and supporters, written up by Ian Rogers and put online on the St Albans City Trust website, say that the fans with season tickets will be given a "pro rate [sic] 60 per cent refund on request by emailing the club".

The refund will not be offered to those in the membership scheme as "discounts at the shop were still possible".

It went on to say "prices next season will remain the same as this and a new on line platform is being developed which will have tickets, club shop etc all in one place".

The meeting also said that pre-season friendlies were being arranged with confirmed fixtures at home to Stevenage, Watford U23 and Wealdstone as well as games at Hendon and Cheshunt.

Co-owner Lawrence Levy also said work with the council on finding a suitable site for a new stadium was ongoing while the club's five-year vision was "to be national league or football league".