St Albans City boost top of the table squad with double signing

Published: 12:41 PM December 23, 2020

Ricky Shakes (left) has joined St Albans City after his summer release from Boreham Wood. - Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

St Albans City have brought two new faces to the club as they look to strengthen their National League South table-topping squad.

One is a well-known face to Ian Allinson especially, and to Hertfordshire football fans in general, while the other is a youngster who according to his previous manager has "come on bundles this season".

Ricky Shakes is the more established player and featured during Allinson's time at Boreham Wood.

We are delighted to announce the signing of experienced wide-man Ricky Shakes.

The 35-year-old forward has also been capped by Guyana and made over 100 appearances for Swindon Town and Brentford before spells at Ebbsfleet United and Kidderminster Harriers.

He join Allinson at Meadow Park in 2013 and during his time helped the club win promotion to the National League, making 229 appearances in total before his departure in the summer.

The second signing comes in on dual registration from Welwyn Garden City.

Jordan Kinoshi was one of the heroes as the Citizens equalled Saints in reaching the third round of the FA Trophy.

He scored five goals in total, including doubles at Haywards Heath Town and in the upset success at home to Hednesford Town, with the fifth being a stunning consolation goal in Saturday's loss to National League Aldershot Town.

Born and bred in Welwyn Garden City and educated at Stanborough School, he moved to Herns Lane in the summer after six years of living and studying in the USA.

A spokesman for Welwyn said: "We have retained his Southern League registration and if things don’t work out for Jordan at two steps higher, we would happily welcome him back to exhibit his talents again in a Claret shirt."

Both will be available for selection in Saints' Boxing Day clash with neighbours Hemel Hempstead Town.