No rush to decide but St Albans City still considering more transfers

Published: 7:45 AM July 19, 2021

Liam Sole is at the moment one of three signings to have joined St Albans City this summer. - Credit: DANNY LOO

St Albans City may not yet be finished with their summer transfer dealings - although manager Ian Allinson is still in no rush to bring in a new face.

City's pre-season game with Stevenage at Clarence Park ended in a 1-0 defeat, Harry Draper getting the only goal on 60 minutes.

The game marked a home debut for new signings Callum Adebiyi and Luke Brown and the boss is still considering if he needs any more.

The boss said: "We have to see where we are with losing Munashe [Sundire] and Solomon [Nwabuokei] because they were big players for us.

"We have to see what we’ve got first and foremost before we decide if we need to go out and replace them.

"I want to give these players four or five games to have a look.

"It also gives the young academy boys a chance to come in and impress us. Huw [Dawson] and Alex [Lankshear] have not let us down at all, they have done a good job and they are just 17 and 18.

"It is good experience for them."