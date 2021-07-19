No rush to decide but St Albans City still considering more transfers
- Credit: DANNY LOO
St Albans City may not yet be finished with their summer transfer dealings - although manager Ian Allinson is still in no rush to bring in a new face.
City's pre-season game with Stevenage at Clarence Park ended in a 1-0 defeat, Harry Draper getting the only goal on 60 minutes.
The game marked a home debut for new signings Callum Adebiyi and Luke Brown and the boss is still considering if he needs any more.
The boss said: "We have to see where we are with losing Munashe [Sundire] and Solomon [Nwabuokei] because they were big players for us.
"We have to see what we’ve got first and foremost before we decide if we need to go out and replace them.
"I want to give these players four or five games to have a look.
"It also gives the young academy boys a chance to come in and impress us. Huw [Dawson] and Alex [Lankshear] have not let us down at all, they have done a good job and they are just 17 and 18.
Most Read
- 1 How did your St Albans GP score in annual NHS patient survey?
- 2 Stinky fish and hot baths. What did the Romans do for St Albans?
- 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 4 Lord-Lieutenant selects Harpenden residents as his deputies
- 5 Scam warning: teenager conning shoppers in St Albans city centre
- 6 Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea
- 7 Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire village of Flamstead
- 8 Five of the best cocktail bars in and around St Albans
- 9 Community rally round to support family after devastating house fire
- 10 Covid consultant criticises relaxation of pandemic restrictions
"It is good experience for them."