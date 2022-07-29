Clarence Park will have a new name in the 2022-2023 season. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Clarence Park is to get a new name for next season after St Albans City agreed a five-figure deal over the naming rights.

The ground will be known as the Mozzarella Fellas Stadium at Clarence Park after the pizza company snapped up the opportunity.

Stadium naming rights were included in the club's commercial brochure for last season with the price disclosed on application.

The newest brochure for the upcoming stadium has it listed as starting at £25,000.

The narrative said becoming stadium partner would "guarantee national exposure as teams from up and down the nation visit your stadium".

It went on to say that the brand of a stadium partner would "be heavily associated with all the club's work, on and off the field".

The deal has seen signage has been fitted on the roof of the main stand, over the two old Coca-Cola signs in the stand on the park side, and alongside the railway line on the wall of the clubhouse.

Adam Bailey, founder of Mozzarella Fellas, and Ian Allinson, St Albans City's manager and commercial manager. - Credit: ST ALBANS CITY FC

Manager Ian Allinson, who also heads up the commercial side of things, said the deal is part of the club's push to expand their revenue streams.

He said: "It is something we looked at when Andy [Hippisley] came on board [as media manager]. It was something we were missing out on.

"A lot of clubs, most clubs now, have stadium naming rights done and we are one of the few that haven’t.

"Last year, out of the blue, Adam from Mozzarella Fellas came in and when we were talking about sponsorship, naming rights cropped up and when we gave him a figure, he said yes.

"It’s been a year in the making but we had to make sure it was right for us and it was done the correct way in terms of not trying to lose what we’ve got here.

"The name was the big thing we had to get right. We didn’t want to take Clarence Park out of it.

"It’s just a different revenue stream for the club and we are still looking at others."

Adam Bailey, founder of Mozzarella Fellas, added: "As anyone who has ever lived in St Albans knows, St Albans City Football Club and Clarence Park are embedded into the fabric of the community.

"As a business, Mozzarella Fellas Pizza is committed to giving back to our supporters by sponsoring the club, working with the academy teams and helping the numerous charities they support.

"We're extremely proud to have secured the clubs first ever stadium naming rights agreement and look forward to a fantastic season ahead."