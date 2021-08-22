Amount of goals conceded has St Albans City boss Ian Allinson concerned

Published: 3:18 PM August 22, 2021

Shaun Jeffers scored twice for St Albans City during their defeat away to Dorking Wanderers in National League South. - Credit: DANNY LOO

More late goals cost St Albans City again as they lost at Dorking Wanderers and the amount being conceded is a concern to manager Ian Allinson.

The opening day some them lose 3-1 to Dartford with two shipped in stoppage time at the end of the game.

The ones that went in during the 3-2 loss at Meadowbank were a little bit earlier, Jimmy Muitt 10 minutes from time with the winner from James McShane on 90 minutes.

City had come back to lead 2-1 with goals either side of half-time from Shaun Jeffers, but Allinson felt they should have killed the game off before the late heartache.

He said: "We have to make sure we stop conceding goals, we’re conceding too many at the minute and the ones we are conceding are too simple. Teams are opening us up too quickly.

"We didn’t manage the game very well at times. The commitment of the players was outstanding but we missed some big chances, especially at 2-1.

"Even when they equalised, we had two chances and we’re just lacking a bit of composure in certain areas and that’s what has cost us in the end.

"There are loads of positives but at this point in time, right after the final whistle, I feel a little bit low.

"I feel sorry for the players because it was a really tough game and they have put in a huge amount of effort.

"We knew they would cause us problems in some areas but our game plan worked.

"I just felt that with some of the possession we had, we gave the ball away too quickly and too cheaply."

They get another chance to put their first points on the National League South board but Allinson rejected thoughts that after two of the pre-season favourites, Welling United will provide easier opponents on Saturday at Clarence Park.

"We’ll never underestimate any team," said the Saints boss. "It’s a tough league and if you are not on your game, you’ll get turned over.

"We have to train hard this week and work on some of our deficiencies from Dorking.

"We speak a lot about what we should be doing when we win the ball back and we haven’t done that in our first two games."