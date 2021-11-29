Saints get another National League South rival after draw for FA Trophy

St Albans City will continue their tilt towards the FA Trophy final at Wembley at home to another National League South club after the draw for the third round was made.

They will host Braintree Town on December 18, the Irons having sneaked past Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

Saints reached this stage thanks to a 4-1 win away to another divisional rival, Oxford City.

A hat-trick from Shaun Jeffers, and one for Kyran Wiltshire were enough to give the final score a comfortable look.

Manager Ian Allinson though felt it had been a good battle for his side.

He said: "The score says it was convincing but it was a tough game. We’ve both tried to give some squad members a game, they left three or four on the bench, but it was a really entertaining game.

"They had a couple of chances at 3-1 which if they had gone in would have made it an interesting game.

"We’ve managed to get a fourth and they have had a player sent-off which made it comfortable for us in the last 15 minutes but up until then it was tough."

The rotation saw four of City's squad players get a run-out and the boss was delighted with their efforts.

He said: "The boys need games, the likes of Liam Sole, Romeo Akinola, Michael Clark and Bailey Brown.

"We’ve had a settled side over the last few weeks and it was always my plan to give them these minutes and they were outstanding.

"It’s difficult for me as it gives me a selection headache but they all put a really good shift in. I’m pleased for them.

"It gives me great options and allowed me to rest a few."

For Wiltshire the changes meant a slightly more advanced role to usual, and one which instantly paid dividends with his first goal of the campaign, and against his former club too.

"It’s about time I got on the scoresheet," he said, "but it felt better to get the win. We needed that after previous results.

"It was definitely a tough game and we couldn’t switch off at any point. They are an organised team.

"I had some security behind me and that allowed me to make runs forward as you could see for the goal."