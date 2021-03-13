St Albans City's hopes of continuing season sunk as proposal torpedoed by FA

Published: 10:22 AM March 13, 2021

St Albans City had hoped to play on towards promotion in a new competition with 'like-minded clubs'. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City have declared themselves bitterly disappointed that their hopes of continuing the season have been sunk.

A meeting of the FA alliance committee rejected proposals for a new league featuring willing clubs that would allow promotion from both the National League North and National League South.

It also confirmed that there would be no relegation from the National League.

The Saints statement said: "Our chairman, directors and staff have been working around the clock for the last four weeks, alongside like-minded clubs, to agree a format that would keep a league competition alive but, sadly it is not to be.

"This is bitterly disappointing for everyone associated with the Saints but we have made enormous strides over that last 12 months, both on and off the pitch.

"Most will agree that Ian Allinson has built one of the best and cohesive playing units that the club has seen in the last 10 years.

"We are determined that we will not lose that momentum or compromise our standards as we plan the way forward from here."

They added there was now "much to consider" with regards to season ticket holders and sponsors and that they would release further information in due course.

A vote of all clubs across the top two steps had originally voted to null and void the campaign before 18 clubs put forward their alternative choice.

The FA said: "Our alliance committee have today considered a paper from the National League addressing the resolutions in relation to the 2020-21 season and an alternative proposal from certain clubs at step two.

"Subject to FA council approval, they decided to support the outcome of the National League."

"Consideration was also given to an alternative sporting solution at step two in line with a proposal submitted by clubs that wished to continue playing.

"The committee rejected the proposal, and any alternative, in the interest of the integrity of the National League System.

"Further reasons for this decision will be communicated directly to clubs in due course."