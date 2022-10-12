St Albans City secure first home win as Noble waits on updates

David Noble’s St Albans City side enjoyed their first home win of the season against Concord Rangers in midweek as the upturn in form continues.

However, Noble confirmed he has not had any conversations with the club about the permanent managerial position as it stands.

The game was dictated by the sending-off of Ryan Blackman in the 28th minute, with the decision heavily disputed by Concord boss Chris Search, whose strong dissent culminated in his own dismissal.

On the red card, Noble felt it was a clear second yellow, but like many others in the stadium did not realise Blackman was already on a booking.

“I didn’t realise that the lad that had made the tackle was on a booking,” he said.

“I thought it was a yellow, I wasn’t surprised when he pulled the yellow out.”

Saints dominated after the visitors went down to 10 men, but struggled to create any meaningful chances against the low block of Concord Rangers until Joe Neal finally made the breakthrough on 80 minutes.

There was a real sense of relief after the final whistle as the Saints managed to hold onto their lead and get the three points - not something that has often been the case at Clarence Park this season.

And Noble revealed he is enjoying his time as interim manager, following the departure of Ian Allinson, and feels more settled now after a few games in charge.

“I suppose I’ve settled in more than I had after the first game,” he added.

“Every game gets easier, I’m enjoying it.”

When asked whether or not there has been any discussions about the permanent managerial role, Noble said: “No I haven’t (had any discussions), at the minute.

“I don’t know how close they are or how the process is going. I’m just taking each day as it comes.”

With Concord Rangers starting the evening in 22nd place in the National League South table and having a man sent off, it was three points which St Albans should be expecting to get.

Nonetheless the players fought hard for the result and the tactical flexibility of Noble was impressive. But whether or not it impressed the club's board will soon be found out.

City, having climbed to 12th, visit sixth-placed Welling United on Saturday.