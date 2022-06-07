News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Premier League club to visit St Albans City in pre-season

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:34 PM June 7, 2022
St Albans City will be hoping for another good evening when Arsenal U23s visit in pre-season.

St Albans City will be hoping for another good evening when Arsenal U23s visit in pre-season. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

St Albans City have announced details of their pre-season campaign - which includes the visit of a young Arsenal side.

The Gunners U23s arrive at Clarence Park on Monday, August 1, with the kick-off time still to be announced.

That comes two days after the only other home friendly when National League Barnet are the visitors.

Saints have five other games, all on the road.

It begins at Rothamsted Park when they go to Harpenden Town on July 12 with a visit to Enfield Town, who had ex-Saints Lee Chappell, Scott Thomas, Harold Joseph and Percy Kiangebeni in their squad last year, coming one week later.

There is also a trip to Peterborough Sports on July 26, three days after the now traditional Allinson derby against Hendon.

The seven matches is in stark contrast to previous years where City have played nine or 10.

Manager Ian Allinson has also made the first two signings of the summer, retaining the services of defender Callum Adebiyi and forward Joe Neal from last year's squad.

St Albans City FC
Football
Non-League Football
St Albans News

