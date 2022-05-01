Match Report
National League South
St Albans City
Shaun Jeffers 71
Dorking Wanderers
Win over Dorking keeps play-off hopes alive for St Albans City
- Credit: JIM STANDEN
There was plenty of pleasure being felt by St Albans City manager Ian Allinson after their win over Dorking Wanderers - but it was mixed with a pinch of regret.
Shaun Jeffers got the only goal 19 minutes from time to give Saints a 1-0 win at Clarence Park and keep their National League South play-off hopes alive.
But they are still four points adrift of Havant & Waterlooville with just two games to go and the City boss knows that they could have done better over the last few weeks, certainly against teams in the bottom half of the standings.
He said: "We know we have to perform to a really high level against teams like Dorking and Dartford and we’ve done that.
"But it is the in between bits that have disappointed me. We haven’t performed in those games to the level we have [against Dorking].
"We have to look at everything in trying to improve us as a team, trying to improve us on matchday and trying to improve us when we play those teams that are not in the top four.
"We had to work extremely hard but Shaun has had five of the best chances in the game and he is probably disappointed to not have the match ball again.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 20s stabbed in shopping area in Hemel Hempstead
- 2 Watch the moment brazen bike thief cuts lock in St Albans
- 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 4 Person dies after being hit by train near Hertfordshire
- 5 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 6 Rescue drama: Indiana Channing and the Raiders of the Lost Cat
- 7 No St Albans Abbey, Watford Junction or Hemel trains this May Bank Holiday
- 8 Apply for free tickets to be in the audience of The Masked Dancer in Hertfordshire
- 9 Katherine Ryan enjoys family day out at Willows Activity Farm
- 10 11 cafés perfect for outdoor dining in Hertfordshire
"He knows that but he was like the old Shaun Jeffers. He was sharp, he was bright, he was in and around the box and he was causing their centre-halves lots of troubles.
"We’ve missed that.
"The defenders were outstanding too, Michael Johnson’s handling was great, and it was just one of those games that when they come together, you are really pleased."
The result also ended Dorking's title aspirations, handing the shiny pot and automatic promotion to Maidstone United.
Allinson though was only too well aware about the threat they could have posed his side had they not held their discipline.
He said: "You have to be careful you don’t open yourself up too much as they are a good side and they will punish you.
"We had to be patient.
"The ball retention in the second half was better and we got up the pitch further, which allowed us to get the goal."