Herts Advertiser

Match Report

National League South

St Albans City

1

Shaun Jeffers 13

Chippenham Town

1

Will King 90+6

Match reaction

St Albans City see win snatched away from them by late Chippenham equaliser



Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:55 PM October 8, 2022
Shaun Jeffers scored for St Albans City against Chippenham Town.

Shaun Jeffers scored for St Albans City against Chippenham Town. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City fans finally got to see a league goal at home but they were denied a first National League South win at HQ by an Chippenham Town equaliser with the final kick of the game.

Shaun Jeffers had flicked in a Callum Adebiyi header on13 minutes but Will King's strike in the 96th minute gave the Wiltshire side a point and leaves Saints 16th in the division.

"I’m gutted," said the caretaker. "From it looking to be three points to them equalising with literally the last kick of the game, it feels like a defeat. 

"The boys are down in there and I am feeling down. 

"It’s disappointing because for long periods, we were very good. 

"There are things we have worked on that I saw work perfectly but only in spells. 

"There is definitely room for improvement and that is what we will be looking to do." 

He dismissed thoughts that the equaliser was down to fitness, more a concentration issue.

He said: "We put fresh legs on as we knew what we needed to do and we knew some would tire. 

"You can watch any game in the world, if you are only 1-0 up, no matter how much on top, the other team in the last 10 minutes will put pressure on your box. 

"For 95 minutes we did that but for one cross into the box in the last 30 seconds, we didn’t. 

"And we got punished."

