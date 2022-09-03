Saints stutter at home again as Worthing score late winner

Match Report

A sublime Lewis White strike was the difference between St Albans City and Worthing Town as the Saints’ disappointing home form continues.

It could have been a different story, after the Saints were awarded a penalty in the last minute, but skipper Shaun Jeffers failed to convert and the Saints remain winless at home.

At half time, it was a surprise that the score remained goalless, with both sides having excellent chances to open the scoring.

The first came after 5 minutes for St Albans through Zane Banton. The ball ricocheted up in the air and Zane Banton was in place to meet it on the volley, around 10 yards out from the goal, but his volley was straight at Harrison Male in the Worthing goal, who parried it away to safety.

The Saints kept up the pressure and had another good chance, this time through Shaun Jeffers four minutes later. After some good work down the right from Devante Stanley, the ball came into the box and Joe Neal and Shaun Jeffers combined nicely to create a shooting opportunity for Jeffers, but his shot was high and wide of the goal.

A couple more good opportunities rounded off an impressive spell from the Saints during the first 30 minutes of the game.

The first came from a corner routine straight from the training ground. The ball was pulled back from the corner to Banton, who’s ball into the box found its way towards Michael Clarke, but his attempt at goal went wide of the right-hand post.

The second was made by Chris Paul, who’s ball from the halfway line played Joe Neal through on goal but his shot was straight at the onrushing Harrison Male.

Worthing began to get back into it after half an hour.

The Saints gave away a free kick in a dangerous area on the left-hand side of their box but Worthing’s well worked free kick routine came to nothing.

Their best chance of the half came thirty-five minutes in after a free kick from the right was flicked on and landed at the feet of centre back Daniel Bowry but his effort went wide of the right-hand post.

The tempo of the game slowed down after this and the half ended 0 – 0.

Worthing came out after half time looking like a different side and were definitely the better team throughout the second half.

They had their first chance 50 minutes in after a great switch from Kane Willis, not his first of the game, found left back Cameron Tutt who’s pull back found Sammie Mcleod but his shot was blazed over the bar.

The Saints then required an amazing reaction save from Michael Johnson to keep the score at 0 – 0. Aaran Racine met a Worthing corner at the back post, heading the ball back across the goal to Daniel Bowry but his shot was saved by the impressive reflexes of Johnson.

Worthing did find a breakthrough after 78 minutes but the Saints were saved by the linesman’s flag after Reece Mylls-Meekums did not manage to stay onside following up another good Michael Johnson save.

St Albans looked to see the game out in the last ten minutes but this backfired as Worthing opened the scoring after 86 minutes.

Lewis White picked up the ball on the edge of the box, turned and smashed the ball into the top right corner. There was nothing Michael Johnson could have done about this one. It was an excellent strike by White.

The game looked to be heading to defeat for St Albans but this quickly changed after some good pressure from Huw Dawson saw him nick the ball off Calum Kealy in the box, Kealy left his leg out and Dawson gladly went over it, winning the penalty for his side in the last minute.

The talismanic Shaun Jeffers stepped up for the Saints and most of the crowd expected the net to bulge. Unfortunately for St Albans, though, Jeffers’ effort was saved by Harrison Male down to his right and the Saints left Clarence Park with the loss.