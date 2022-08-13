Late strike consigns St Albans City to defeat in the heat against Oxford

Kyran Wiltshire almost scored for St Albans City in stoppage time against Oxford City. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Hard work was not enough for St Albans City as they were beaten in the heat at home to Oxford City.

Both sides had to battle through the heat but the game was settled 11 minutes from time, with an excellent strike from Josh Ashby giving Oxford a 1-0 win.

The impact of the heat was evident in the first half, as both sides struggled for intensity in their attacking build up.

There was a switch in formation from the first game of the season, with Ian Allinson lining the Saints up with five at the back, Devante Stanley and Mackye Townsend-West allowed more freedom going forward down the flanks.

Saints started the game brightly, with Joe Neal, playing up front with Shaun Jeffers and looked a threat in behind.

In contrast Oxford offered very little threat and appeared to be operating more conservatively.





St Albans did muster a chance, Callum Adebiyi meeting a looping corner from the right but he couldn't generate enough power to test Ben Dudzniski in the Oxford goal.

Oxford began to threaten with a few minutes left of the first half, but nothing came of the spell and the half ended goalless.

The visitors started the second half well and in one attack, Klaidi Lolos’ shot went just wide of Michael Johnson’s right-hand post.

The home side fought back and Neal solo effort and shot from range kept the Oxford keeper on his toes.

Michael Clark just failed to connect with a Chez Isaac cross and Oxford also went close on two occasions, Johnson denying Gerald Muchechetere one on one before a free header from a corner went over the top.

And the goal when it came was a superb effort, Josh Ashby cutting across the ball from the edge of the box on the left-hand side to send an unstoppable shot into the far corner beyond Michael Johnson.

Saints’ had a great chance to equalise before the final whistle.

It came at the start of stoppage time from a corner, a volley from Kyran Wiltshire, the scorer of St Albans' only goal so far this year being cleared off the line.





St Albans City: Johnson, Stanley, Townsend-West, Wiltshire, Adebiyi, Clark, Isaac, Jeffers, Banton, Mukena, Neal.

Subs: Marcimain, Sole, Dawson, Paul, Moore.