Noble reign opens with derby win but interim boss not thinking of future job prospects just yet

David Noble took charge of St Albans City for the first time after Ian Allinson's departure against London Colney in the Herts Senior Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

David Noble's first match in charge of St Albans City after the sacking of Ian Allinson ended in victory over London Colney - but the interim boss was keeping tight lipped over any future managerial possibilities.

Second-half goals from Shaun Jeffers and Chris Paul gave the National League South Saints a 2-0 Herts Senior Cup win over their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division neighbours, but the main talk afterwards was of who would be next in the Saints hot-seat?





The former Arsenal midfielder was given the job on a temporary basis after the departure of Allinson after six and a half years and should results go his way, he may find himself catapulted to the top of the wish list.

That is not something he is currently considering.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead," he said, "I’m learning on the job and just taking each day as it comes at the minute.

“It’s been a bit of a hectic week, I’ve never been at a club that has had their manager sacked in all my time so it’s something new for me.

"There are things that I’m now having to deal with, that I’ve never had to deal with and I’m learning on the job."

Reflecting on the football was much more in his comfort zone and he was happy with his side's performance.

He said: "We were the more dominant team, created lots of chances but only scored two goals.

"I was pleased that we created a lot of chances, we’ve just got to get that ball in the back of the net."

London Colney defend in numbers at a St Albans City corner. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

He named a full-strength starting line-up for the county game and as expected they enjoyed the majority of possession and goal scoring opportunities, especially in the first period.

However, as has been the case so often this season, they lacked the cutting edge in front of goal.

Shaun Jeffers, Chez Isaac and Zane Banton all had great chances to open the scoring with none finding the net.

The latter, Banton, was the brightest spark of the half, providing lots of ball progression up the pitch, starting most of the attacks and combining well with the marauding left-back Tafari Moore.

London Colney relied on the counter attack but found it difficult to break though the partnership of Joy Mukena and Callum Adebiyi.

The second half was a much quieter affair, mainly down to St Albans breaking the deadlock 10 minutes in.

The Blueboys attempted to play out from the back but Paul was quick to press and win back possession and it ended with the ball ricocheting into the path of Jeffers in the box who gladly put it in the empty net.

Saints continued their dominance but didn't make it two until 85 minutes gone.

Moore was exceptional in the build-up and after a one-two in the box, he laid it off to substitute George Morrall, the youngster's cross headed powerfully past the London Colney keeper.