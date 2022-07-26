News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Centurions power to deserved grand final victory over Brentwood

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:59 AM July 26, 2022
St Albans Centurions U14s won the 2022 London League grand final.

St Albans Centurions U14s won the 2022 London League grand final. - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

St Albans Centurions U14s capped off a great season by winning the London League grand final.

Playing at the Hemel Hempstead Stadium, they beat a previously unbeaten Brentwood Eels 38-4.

Cents had still fancied their chances going into the game though having been one of only two sides to prevent the Eels from winning in the regular season when they picked up a draw.

The St Albans side's only loss had been in the reverse fixture against the Essex-based club but they had still managed to finish second in the standings.

Cents coach Iain Langley said: "We just overpowered them in every department and this win is well deserved

"I would like to say a big well done to all our players. They are a great bunch of lads who really enjoy their rugby league and deserve this win after all the hard work they put in at at training.

"I would also like to thank their parents, who have really helped out this season and also to the volunteers.

"Winning the grand final and finishing second in the league is a great way to end our season."

Rugby League
St Albans News

