St Albans Centurions power to deserved grand final victory over Brentwood
- Credit: DARRYL BROWN
St Albans Centurions U14s capped off a great season by winning the London League grand final.
Playing at the Hemel Hempstead Stadium, they beat a previously unbeaten Brentwood Eels 38-4.
Cents had still fancied their chances going into the game though having been one of only two sides to prevent the Eels from winning in the regular season when they picked up a draw.
The St Albans side's only loss had been in the reverse fixture against the Essex-based club but they had still managed to finish second in the standings.
Cents coach Iain Langley said: "We just overpowered them in every department and this win is well deserved
"I would like to say a big well done to all our players. They are a great bunch of lads who really enjoy their rugby league and deserve this win after all the hard work they put in at at training.
"I would also like to thank their parents, who have really helped out this season and also to the volunteers.
Most Read
- 1 Car workshop and row of commercial units ablaze in St Albans
- 2 Multiple fire crews at scene of St Albans blaze as smoke pictured over city
- 3 Masked men stealing wheels from St Albans car park
- 4 'Remember when all this was fields?' Massive development proposed for north-west Harpenden
- 5 Businesses gutted after serious St Albans blaze
- 6 Fond farewell to St Albans community stalwarts as they retire to the coast
- 7 Area Guide: The upmarket Hertfordshire town of Harpenden
- 8 Homes for Ukraine initiative hits barriers in Harpenden
- 9 Autumn of traffic chaos predicted if St Albans road closure goes ahead
- 10 Rail and road transport disrupted due to fires near St Albans and Watford
"Winning the grand final and finishing second in the league is a great way to end our season."