Young Centurions tame the Rhinos to remain unbeaten

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:16 PM May 28, 2022
St Albans Centurions U14s enjoyed a good win over Eastern Rhinos.

With the first team at St Albans Centurions enjoying two weeks without a game, it was the turn of the junior sides to hog the spotlight - and the U14s certainly did that.

They beat Eastern Rhinos 30-10 to maintain their unbeaten run.

The young Cents were full of confidence heading into the game and so it proved with a converted try inside the opening five minutes.

The Colchester-based Rhinos responded with an unconverted score of their own but after both sides went close, Cents added another six-point score to go into the break 12-4 in front.

Rhinos scored instantly after the resumption but St Albans always held the game in the palm of their hand and after defending doggedly to spurn the opposition, and being held up over the line three times themselves, Cents suddenly bagged two converted scores in five minutes with the fifth coming three minutes from time.

Coach Iain Langley said: "It's a pleasure coaching these boys. They are always willing to listen and learn and while the majority of them play junior rugby union over winter, there are the makings of some good rugby league players in there as well."

Rugby League
St Albans News

