St Albans Centurions gearing up for a positive season after win over Vipers

St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League. - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

St Albans Centurions picked up a fine early season win as they put Anglian Vipers to the sword.

The 38-10 success saw the Toulmin Drive-based rugby league club out score their opponents by seven tries to two with the addition of new players making a real difference.

One of the older hands led the try-scoring charts through, Josh Lawrence getting two while there was one each for Jake Lawrence, Callum Porter, Will Fairhead, Martin Day and Adam Jasinski.

Head coach Sam Wingad said: " I am extremely proud of how the boys performed and the season is shaping up to be a successful one.

"We had two players stepping up from the youth in Max Robson-Smith and Oakley Renne-Sivell and they showed the successful player pathway we have at Centurions."

The first-team head to Hitchin Rugby Club on Saturday for a game with North Herts Crusaders Knights. Kick-off is at 2pm.

The Centurions' U14 side enjoyed a very good game against London Skolars, coming away with a 52-10 win.

The club's masters are next in action on May 21 at home to a combined Southampton Spitfires and Medway Dragons team. All are welcome for the 2.30pm kick-off.