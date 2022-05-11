News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

St Albans Centurions gearing up for a positive season after win over Vipers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:32 AM May 11, 2022
St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League.

St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League. - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

St Albans Centurions picked up a fine early season win as they put Anglian Vipers to the sword.

The 38-10 success saw the Toulmin Drive-based rugby league club out score their opponents by seven tries to two with the addition of new players making a real difference.

One of the older hands led the try-scoring charts through, Josh Lawrence getting two while there was one each for Jake Lawrence, Callum Porter, Will Fairhead, Martin Day and Adam Jasinski.

St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League.

St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League. - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

Head coach Sam Wingad said: " I am extremely proud of how the boys performed and the season is shaping up to be a successful one.

"We had two players stepping up from the youth in Max Robson-Smith and Oakley Renne-Sivell and they showed the successful player pathway we have at Centurions."

St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League.

St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League. - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

The first-team head to Hitchin Rugby Club on Saturday for a game with North Herts Crusaders Knights. Kick-off is at 2pm.

St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League.

St Albans Centurions picked up a win against Anglian Vipers in East Rugby League. - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

The Centurions' U14 side enjoyed a very good game against London Skolars, coming away with a 52-10 win.

Most Read

  1. 1 Train timetable shakeup due in St Albans and Watford from May 15
  2. 2 Cash stolen from parked car on Harpenden Road in St Albans
  3. 3 Van and tools stolen by balaclava-clad men in St Albans
  1. 4 What next for district Tories after devastating election defeat?
  2. 5 Revealed: The Hertfordshire hotspots named among Phil Spencer's best London commuter towns
  3. 6 Suspected coach fire was actually smoking passenger on M1
  4. 7 Lib Dem leader promises humility in face of crushing victory over Conservatives
  5. 8 See inside this £1.8m family home close to outstanding St Albans schools
  6. 9 Recap: 60-minute M25 delays after multi-vehicle crash at Potters Bar
  7. 10 FULL RESULTS: Lib Dem landslide in St Albans council elections

The club's masters are next in action on May 21 at home to a combined Southampton Spitfires and Medway Dragons team. All are welcome for the 2.30pm kick-off.

Rugby League
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-Min was seen on Hill Street.

Spurs winger Son Heung-min seen filming another advert in St Albans

Laura Bill

person
Traffic queuing near Redbourn following a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 northbound at Luton (furthest carriageway)

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Four in hospital and M1 closed after serious two-vehicle crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of A414.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman 'assaulted on A414' between St Albans and Hatfield

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A fire engine driving down a residential street.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

St Albans: Two fire engines attend Fishpool Street blaze

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon