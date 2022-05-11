St Albans Centurions gearing up for a positive season after win over Vipers
- Credit: DARRYL BROWN
St Albans Centurions picked up a fine early season win as they put Anglian Vipers to the sword.
The 38-10 success saw the Toulmin Drive-based rugby league club out score their opponents by seven tries to two with the addition of new players making a real difference.
One of the older hands led the try-scoring charts through, Josh Lawrence getting two while there was one each for Jake Lawrence, Callum Porter, Will Fairhead, Martin Day and Adam Jasinski.
Head coach Sam Wingad said: " I am extremely proud of how the boys performed and the season is shaping up to be a successful one.
"We had two players stepping up from the youth in Max Robson-Smith and Oakley Renne-Sivell and they showed the successful player pathway we have at Centurions."
The first-team head to Hitchin Rugby Club on Saturday for a game with North Herts Crusaders Knights. Kick-off is at 2pm.
The Centurions' U14 side enjoyed a very good game against London Skolars, coming away with a 52-10 win.
Most Read
- 1 Train timetable shakeup due in St Albans and Watford from May 15
- 2 Cash stolen from parked car on Harpenden Road in St Albans
- 3 Van and tools stolen by balaclava-clad men in St Albans
- 4 What next for district Tories after devastating election defeat?
- 5 Revealed: The Hertfordshire hotspots named among Phil Spencer's best London commuter towns
- 6 Suspected coach fire was actually smoking passenger on M1
- 7 Lib Dem leader promises humility in face of crushing victory over Conservatives
- 8 See inside this £1.8m family home close to outstanding St Albans schools
- 9 Recap: 60-minute M25 delays after multi-vehicle crash at Potters Bar
- 10 FULL RESULTS: Lib Dem landslide in St Albans council elections
The club's masters are next in action on May 21 at home to a combined Southampton Spitfires and Medway Dragons team. All are welcome for the 2.30pm kick-off.