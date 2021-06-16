News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Injuries the only downside as St Albans Centurions hit the top of the league

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:24 AM June 16, 2021   
Sam Bucknall of St Albans Centurions

Sam Bucknall of St Albans Centurions on his way to score his try. - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

Six changes didn't hamper St Albans Centurions too much as they went top of the East Rugby League in a thrilling clash with Bedford Tigers.

The 28-28 draw had Cents ahead for the majority and it was only late on that Bedford grabbed a share of the points.

But despite that they hold the advantage in the standings by one point.

Playing at home, they went behind early on with a converted try but roared back to lead 18-6 at half-time.

Will Fairhead got their first score after powering over from 10 metres and Jake Lawrence then bagged the try of the game as he intercepted a Tigers pass inside his own half and outpaced the defenceto touch down between the posts.

He converted that and then scored again before Niall Braniff added a fourth.

Scott Clewlow of St Albans Centurions

Scott Clewlow of St Albans Centurions tackled just inches from the try line - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

It wasn't all perfect for the home side though as a hamstring injury to Josh Lawrence, as well as two other serious problems, took their toll and left them with one uninjured substitute.

Bedford pulled two back immediately after the restart but St Albans then got a converted score through Sam Bucknall and a Sam Wingard run made it 28-16 with five minutes left.

However, Bedford scored twice, the final one on the last play, to snatch a draw.

Will Curtis of St Albans Centurions

Will Curtis of St Albans Centurions tackled just short of the try line. - Credit: DARRYL BROWN

Player coach Joe Shaw said: "That was a big ask of both teams, to play fast, hard rugby league in this temperature and on ground this hard, I think both teams have a few injuries.

"Bedford are a great set of lads who dug in and gave us a good game, however, we deserve a big pat on the back as well.

"To play this well and with such great determination makes me very proud of them.  I could go through the whole team and praise each one."

A trip to St Ives in the league comes on Saturday before the Roosters travel south for the East League Cup semi-final.

St Albans Centurions' masters side with their Medway Dragons counterparts

St Albans Centurions' masters side with their Medway Dragons counterparts. - Credit: ST ALBANS CENTS

The Centurions' masters squad meanwhile enjoyed a typical fun run-out at Medway Dragons.

In total 14 players played in a match where the tradition of playing being far more important than the score continued.

The man of the match was St Albans' Bill Martin who bagged a 60m try - for the Dragons.

Touch rugby training at Toulmin Drive takes place every Wednesday from 7.30pm. 

St Albans News

